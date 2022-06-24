Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

