Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $166,275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

