Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.4% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,353.4% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 481,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 461,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,136,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

