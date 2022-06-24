Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $924,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $496.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $559.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.38. The company has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

