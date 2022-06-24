Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 253.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,980,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 315.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

