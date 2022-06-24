Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.