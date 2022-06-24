Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

