Reviewing Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and BARK (NYSE:BARK)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Titan Machinery and BARK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.71 billion 0.31 $66.05 million $3.24 7.15 BARK $507.41 million 0.53 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -3.17

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Machinery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 4.06% 17.72% 8.21% BARK -13.46% -73.69% -39.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Titan Machinery and BARK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 1 2 0 2.67 BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00

Titan Machinery currently has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.57%. BARK has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 645.61%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats BARK on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About BARK (Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

