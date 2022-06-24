REVV Price Up 14.8% This Week (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. REVV has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

