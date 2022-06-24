rhino investment partners Inc Purchases New Stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Blue Foundry Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,417.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,916.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,318.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,498 shares of company stock valued at $223,054 over the last quarter.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

