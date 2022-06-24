Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 13,759 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

