Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $103.87. 12,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,732. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

