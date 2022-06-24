Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $284,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,483. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

