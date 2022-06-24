Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $517,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.68. 19,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,304. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

