Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 2,735 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,435. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $46.12.
