Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 3,787 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 133,682 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,694,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,638,000 after purchasing an additional 169,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,586,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 629,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.16. 11,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,722. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

