Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.03) price target (up from GBX 2,570 ($31.48)) on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.01) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.25) price objective on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,716.55 ($33.27).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,029 ($24.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £150.86 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,269.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

