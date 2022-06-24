Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.67.

BB stock opened at C$6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -17.52. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$6.13 and a 1-year high of C$16.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.02.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 63,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total value of C$470,675.79.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

