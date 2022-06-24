Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $1,007,752.27 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,007,752.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,795.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05.

Shares of RPRX traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.20. 8,184,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,775. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.