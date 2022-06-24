Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

