Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.00

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $94.45, with a volume of 4531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.57.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.