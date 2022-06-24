SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,188,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,131 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,223,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 160,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,491,000 after purchasing an additional 188,013 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

