SakeToken Market Capitalization Tops $222,557.34 (SAKE)

SakeToken (SAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. SakeToken has a market cap of $222,557.34 and $23,260.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,221.34 or 0.99986975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002863 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

