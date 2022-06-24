Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE IOT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.60. 49,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,710. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

