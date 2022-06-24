Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of SSNLF opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. Samsung Electronics has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.56 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

