Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Sells $20,020.00 in Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $20,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SMTI stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.25. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. On average, analysts predict that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTI. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Sanara MedTech by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its position in Sanara MedTech by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Sanara MedTech (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.