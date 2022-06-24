Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €42.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($44.74) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

FRA:DPW opened at €35.00 ($36.84) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($43.49). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.65.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

