SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to €110.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from €120.00 ($126.32) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €104.00 ($109.47) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $94.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.91. SAP has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $2,680,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in SAP by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

