Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.22% from the stock’s current price.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.29. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.