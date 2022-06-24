Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target Cut to 270.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from 307.00 to 270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 405.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.14.

SBBTF stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

