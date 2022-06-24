Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.14

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 674855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. HSBC raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($210.53) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($189.47) to €175.00 ($184.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.4592 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

