Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 368.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,495 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,065,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

