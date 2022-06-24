Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,475,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,302,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,055,000 after buying an additional 75,659 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. 2,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.