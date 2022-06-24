Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Raised by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

SCHD traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,084. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85.

