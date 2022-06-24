ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $350,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock traded up $14.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $499.82. 21,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,347. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.