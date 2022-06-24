SHIELD (XSH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $75,455.06 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,013.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.50 or 0.05751108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027705 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00262140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00605016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00553546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00077491 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

