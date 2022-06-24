Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 233 ($2.85) on Monday. Norcros has a one year low of GBX 211 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 351.32 ($4.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 240.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.04. The stock has a market cap of £207.73 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

