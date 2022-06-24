Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.85

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.85 and traded as high as $23.11. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 551,213 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWIR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $864.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

