Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Shares Down 3.8%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 2,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

