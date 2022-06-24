Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smart Share Global stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $318.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Smart Share Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

