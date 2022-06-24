Societe Generale Trims Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Target Price to €75.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €120.00 ($126.32) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KGSPY. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Kingspan Group from €115.00 ($121.05) to €100.00 ($105.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($108.42) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.57.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of KGSPY opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $126.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.