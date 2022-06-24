SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $279.56 and last traded at $279.56. Approximately 9,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 732,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.53.
Several analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.93.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,261. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $7,369,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.