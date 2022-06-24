SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $279.56 and last traded at $279.56. Approximately 9,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 732,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,261. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $7,369,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

