Sonar (PING) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,245.00

Sonar (PING) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Sonar has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $32,245.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sonar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00129809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068774 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.