SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stake Boosted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. SpartanNash accounts for about 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SpartanNash worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $285,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 158.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 58,880 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

SPTN stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 3,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.