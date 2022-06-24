SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,119 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 72,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

