SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,119 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.
Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 72,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $30.39.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.