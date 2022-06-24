Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Lifted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,003 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.06% of Splunk worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

SPLK opened at $92.36 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

