Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $22.72. Squarespace shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 2,464 shares trading hands.

SQSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,193,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,672,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

