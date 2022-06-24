SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 77 to SEK 68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SSAB AB (publ) traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 2241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSAAY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 26.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.2045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

About SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

