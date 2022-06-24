SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 1,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.
About SSE (OTC:SSEZF)
