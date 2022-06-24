State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $243.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.93. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

